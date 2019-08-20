WEATHER ALERT DAY Dangerous heat...

The ABC 17 Stormtrack weather team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Tuesday. Temperatures look to top out in the low 90s with a heat index between 100-105.

AT A GLANCE

A complex of storms moving through in the morning could keep the eastern half of the area cooler, but heat indices will climb quickly west of Highway 63. With dew points in the upper 70s, it will feel oppressive all afternoon into the evening.

IMPACTS

While the brunt of the heat will be felt out in the Central Plains, temperatures in Mid-Missouri will still reach into the low to middle 90's and triple digit heat indices by mid-afternoon. Any strenuous activity outside, especially in the heat of the day will become dangerous if the proper precautions are not taken.

DURATION

This round of heat will be relatively short-lived, as a cold front looks to bring our next round of showers and storms, along with some more seasonal temperatures behind it. We'll be tracking the potential to see some stronger storms, but at this moment, it looks like things have a better chance of becoming severe outside of the viewing area.

We'll be tracking any updates on air and online over the next several days.