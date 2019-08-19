WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous Heat Monday, Tuesday

Monday August 19 Afternoon Weather Video

The ABC 17 Stormtrack weather team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday & Tuesday. Temperatures look to top out in the middle 90's, with added humidity making it feel like 100°-110°.

AT A GLANCE

This set-up should look familiar as we've seen it a time or two this summer. An upper-level ridge will nudge into the region, which should snuff rain chances during the afternoon. Southerly winds at the surface will push a steady stream of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Midwest, resulting in humid conditions.

IMPACTS

While the brunt of the heat will be felt out in the Central Plains, temperatures in Mid-Missouri will still reach into the middle 90's and triple digit heat indices by the lunch hour. Any strenuous activity outside, especially in the heat of the day will become dangerous if the proper precautions are not taken.

DURATION

This round of heat will be relatively short-lived, as a cold front looks to bring our next round of showers and storms, along with some more seasonal temperatures behind it. We'll be tracking the potential to see some stronger storms, but at this moment, it looks like things have a better chance of becoming severe outside of the viewing area.



We'll be tracking any updates on air and online over the next several days.