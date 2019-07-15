SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat to arrive Wednesday-Friday

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 06:33 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:05 AM CDT

SYNOPSIS 

Following a cloudy, rainy start to the work week, an upper level ridge of high pressure is expected to expand across the region throughout the close of the week. Strong southwesterly winds will lead to ample heating, combined with tropical dew points. 

HOW HOT WILL IT GET? 

High temperatures Wednesday through Friday (and possibly into the weekend) will range from 93-97°F, with feels like temperatures 100-105°+ each afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

HOW TO STAY SAFE:

Heat safety will need to be a number one priority later this week. Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during and after your outdoors, take frequent breaks, wear loose, bright-colored clothing and make sure to have extra sunscreen if you plan on cooling off in the pool or at the lake! This is also not the type of heat that you want your pets to be outside in! Keep them cool and make sure they're plenty hydrated as well!

