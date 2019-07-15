WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat to arrive Wednesday-Friday
SYNOPSIS
Following a cloudy, rainy start to the work week, an upper level ridge of high pressure is expected to expand across the region throughout the close of the week. Strong southwesterly winds will lead to ample heating, combined with tropical dew points.
HOW HOT WILL IT GET?
High temperatures Wednesday through Friday (and possibly into the weekend) will range from 93-97°F, with feels like temperatures 100-105°+ each afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: