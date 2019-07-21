Morning rain complicating the forecast

UPDATE (SATURDAY MORNING):

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team has decided to extend the Weather Alert Day another 24 hours into Sunday. Confidence has grown enough that the speed of the cold front won't keep us from reaching triple digit heat indices for a 5th consecutive day. The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning for many counties in the viewing area to cover tomorrow, including Boone and Cole counties.

SYNOPSIS

An upper level ridge across the southeastern United States continues to pump in the extremely hot and humid air across the region. This will be replaced by a cooler, Canadian high pressure late Sunday leading to much nicer weather next week.

HOW MUCH LONGER WILL THE HEAT LAST?

"No one lives forever..."

The heat and humidity WILL come to and end as we close out the weekend. A cold front will not only be responsible for cooler temperatures, it will also lead to a chance at rainfall Sunday night into Monday. At this point in time, thunderstorm activity looks to remain sub-severe but if that changes we'll let you know.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

HOW TO STAY SAFE:

Heat safety will need to be a number one priority later this week. Always check the car before leaving it for pets and small children. Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during and after you are outdoors, take frequent breaks, wear loose, bright-colored clothing and make sure to have extra sunscreen if you plan on cooling off in the pool or at the lake! This is also not the type of heat that you want your pets to be outside in! Keep them cool and make sure they're plenty hydrated as well!

Make sure to watch for ABC 17 StormTrack Weather updates on-air and online to stay up to date with this situation as it develops this week!