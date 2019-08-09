WEATHER ALERT DAY: Hot weekend leads to dangerous heat MONDAY

WEATHER ALERT DAY Dangerous builds...

SYNOPSIS:

An upper level ridge of high pressure will begin to settle over Mid-Missouri this weekend bringing with it hot weather over the next 72 hours. While a Weather Alert Day has NOT been issued for Saturday and Sunday, it will still be pretty hot outdoors. It's not until Monday when dangerous heat looks to build in with feels like temperatures well into the 100s possible.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Practice heat safety over the weekend but be especially mindful Monday afternoon.

THE CULPRIT: YOU GUESSED IT... THE HUMIDITY/ DEW POINT

With dew point values increasing over the next several days, it will be harder and harder for sweat to evaporate from our skin outdoors which will cause our bodies cool less efficiently, in turn causing us to overheat. Wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water, exercise and take your dogs on walks during the morning or the evening and make sure to take plenty of breaks in the shade during the peak afternoon heating.

We'll be tracking any updates on air and online over the next several days.