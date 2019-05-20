The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Tuesday as the threat of severe storms is increasing across the Plains.

A significant severe weather outbreak is forecast across the Plains today, and that same low-pressure system will make its way toward Mid-Missouri on Tuesday.

A warm front will lift north Monday night, bringing the first round of showers and storms to Mid-Missouri late Monday night into Tuesday morning. These storms will move out by late morning and allow the atmosphere to recover and temperatures to reach the upper 70s.

A strong cold front associated with this system will slide east on Tuesday afternoon. Instability may be somewhat limited by the morning activity, but there will be plenty of wind shear (increasing or turning of winds with height) around the area for storms to form into a fast-moving squall line.

Timing: This line of storms is expected to arrive in our western counties between 3-5PM, then race east through early evening. The severe weather threat will go down as storms move out of the area after 8 or 9PM.

Threats: Damaging winds between 60-70 mph and a few tornadoes are possible along the leading edge of the line of storms. 1-2" of rain will be possible after both waves of rain, so localized flooding is possible.

