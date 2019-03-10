The Stormtrack Weather Team continues the Weather Alert Day for Saturday evening due to strong wind gusts upwards of 45-65 mph.

A strong storm is tracking through central Iowa this evening. A tight pressure gradient is generating widespread winds that will continue until Midnight before dying down. A Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight Saturday night due to the potential of minor property damage and power outages from strong wind gusts.

Winds of up to 60 mph have already been reported in Missouri this afternoon. These strong wind gusts could cause minor damage and will make travel difficult for high profile vehicles traveling on north-south roadways.

TREE DAMAGE FROM Nixa, MO

These strong wind gusts have already blown down tree limbs and power lines, causing scattered power outages near Springfield, MO. Also, it's best to bring in or secure lawn furniture, trash cans and other loose outdoor objects before noon Saturday. Below is a table of the impacts produced by wind.