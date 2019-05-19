The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of strong to severe storms into tonight.

5:00 PM UPDATE: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms continues to track east through Mid-Missouri and bring the threat of damaging winds and heavy rain. There has been wind damage across western and southwest Missouri with this line.

The line of storms will reach Highway 63 before 7PM and continue to march east. We will have to watch southern sections of the line for the potential of a spin-up tornado, but the threat for severe weather winds down before 10PM.

Overnight:

Threats: All modes of severe weather will be possible, including hail up to 1" in diameter, damaging 50-60 mph winds, and heavy rain. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, 1-2+" of rain is possible over this less than 24 hour period, so localized flash flooding will also be a threat with more rain right around the corner toward Tuesday.

With the threat of storms overnight, make sure you have a way to receive warnings when you go to bed. The ABC 17 Stormtrack weather app is free in the Google Play and Apple Store. Stay with ABC 17 News for the latest information as the weekend approaches.