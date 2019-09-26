WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible by early Friday evening

WEATHER ALERT DAY Strong storms with...

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, large hail, and torrential rainfall will likely impact any outdoor plans.

SYNOPSIS:

Surface high pressure will slide off to our southeast, causing winds to return to a more southerly direction Thursday night. This sets the stage to see warm, humid air return to Mid-Missouri, which will provide the necessary fuel for thunderstorms Friday afternoon. With the ingredients in place, a cold front will slide southeast into the viewing area, sparking showers and thunderstorms.

TIMING:

Showers and thunderstorms look possible ahead of the front in the afternoon. Anything that forms out ahead will have to be watched for large hail and an isolated tornado. But closer toward 6-8 PM, these broken segments will merge into a line of thunderstorms and will likely pose a damaging wind threat.

IMPACTS:

Most of the viewing area will be looking at a damaging wind threat initially, but will transition into a flooding threat by Saturday morning. Storms could line up in some spots one behind another, known as training. This will be most likely along and north of I-70.

STAY AWARE:

If you have outdoor events planned on Friday evening into Saturday morning, make sure you have a shelter close by if storms approach, and stay updated with the free ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather App.