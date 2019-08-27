WEATHER ALERT DAY Strong storms...

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of severe thunderstorms tonight.

Strong thunderstorms have developed south of I-70 and continue to slowly track east tonight. Some storms will produce heavy rainfall and could lead to localized flash flooding. Strong winds may occur in some storms near I-44 late tonight.

Storms likely exit Mid-Missouri after midnight, leaving us drier for Tuesday. The rest of the week will be cooler than average with highs in the lower 80s and quiet conditions persist through the end of the week.

