WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible again Friday night

WEATHER ALERT DAY Flash flooding...

An active couple of nights are ahead of us with the potential of severe storms and flash flooding through Saturday morning.

The jet stream is more zonal, meaning winds are flowing from west to east right over the region, sending several waves of energy in our direction. This upper level energy, coupled with ample moisture and instability over our area will continue to aid in developing storms through the weekend.

Morning storms left behind a boundary where discrete cells could develop by mid-evening with a large hail threat along with an isolated tornado or two. Eventually these storms will congeal into another large complex, and the threat will shift to heavy rain and damaging winds between 50-60 mph.

Rain amounts through the weekend will range between 1-4".

Saturday afternoon looks largely dry and hot with highs in the 90s. More storms could impact the area through Tuesday with the active pattern hanging on.

Stay with ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather as the details unfold over the next few days.