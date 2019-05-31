Weather Alert Day: Strong to Severe Storms Saturday Afternoon/Evening

The ABC 17 StormTrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Saturday's Severe Storm Risk

SYNOPSIS: An upper-level trough is poised to drag a cold front through Mid-Missouri late tomorrow afternoon and evening. With warmth and humidity in place, we'll see storms fire off, mainly after 3pm, tracking from north to south.

TIMING: The main timing of this cold front looks to hold off until after lunch tomorrow. Storms will fire off north of I-70 around 3pm and track southward through the rest of the viewing area, exiting by 10pm. The good news with these storms is that they will be quick to move out once they hit. Any ONE place that gets hit by these storms will see them in and out within an hour.



IMPACTS: With ample cool air aloft, storms will have little trouble firing off, coupled by steep mid-level lapse rates (rapid cooling with height) hail generation (1"+ hail) will be the main mode we track into tomorrow evening. Some strong wind gusts between 45-55 mph are possible. The tornado threat is very low.

SUMMARY: While widespread severe storms aren't all too likely tomorrow, a few of the storms that pop up tomorrow have the chance to be strong to severe.

A lot of Mid-Missourians will be out and about enjoying their Saturday and this is one of the driving forces for this Weather Alert Days. We want folks to be aware of the situation and at the very least have a plan of action if you caught outdoors with an approaching storm. A great way to get alerts straight to your mobile device is by downloading the ABC 17 StormTrack Weather App. It will give you the latest watches, warnings and is even smart enough to tell you if rain is on the way, or if lightning has been detected within 15 miles of your location.