Widespread rain for parts of Mid-MO Thursday

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 03:41 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 05:57 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers or storms before dawn. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

THURSDAY: Showers and storms likely, especially along and south of I-70. Some storms could produce heavy rain. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

EXTENDED: Weak surface high pressure tries to build in Friday into Saturday, keeping most areas dry with the exception of the southern half of the state. By Sunday, another upper level disturbance could bring more rain, and the pattern stays active into next week with rain chances through mid-week. Temperatures stay in the mid-upper 80s through the next 7 days. 

