A Columbia man is in the Boone County Jail Saturday night accused of possessing three concealed guns, one of which was stolen in a burglary last year. On Friday, 24-year-old Dante Taylor was walking along Clearview Drive in north Columbia when a resident called him in as a suspicious person because he had a gun in his hand. The resident said he wasn't threatening anyone with it at the time. When deputies arrived, they found Taylor not only had one gun but two others as well. One of them...