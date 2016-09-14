Top News Stories

Man charged in Howard County after burglarizing mid-Missouri businesses
Copyright © 2017 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Man charged in Howard County after burglarizing mid-Missouri businesses

A Lake St. Louis man was charged Wednesday in Howard County after he was arrested by police about 30 miles northwest of Columbia.

Read More »
Missouri House subcommittee to examine harassment cases within Department of Corrections

Missouri House subcommittee to examine harassment cases within Department of Corrections

A special investigatory subcommittee will examine the workplace environment within the Department of Corrections after allegations of harassment.

Read More »
Columbia Public Schools hosts forum to discuss middle school boundary changes

Columbia Public Schools hosts forum to discuss middle school boundary changes

Southwest Columbia residents whose children attend either Gentry Middle School or Jefferson Middle School were able to take their concerns over redrawing attendance boundaries straight to Columbia Public School officials Wednesday evening.

Read More »
City hears public input on MKT Trail restoration project

City hears public input on MKT Trail restoration project

Columbia Parks and Recreation listened to residents Wednesday to get their input on the restoration of the MKT Trail corridor.

Read More »

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Wednesday, January 25 evening weather video

    Wednesday, January 25 evening weather video

More Local News

Top News Videos

  • Attorney accuses deputy police chief of dodging subpoena

    Attorney accuses deputy police chief of dodging subpoena

  • City hears public input on MKT Trail restoration project

    City hears public input on MKT Trail restoration project

  • Mizzou sports update: January 25, 2017

    Mizzou sports update: January 25, 2017

  • Newly revamped Airport Advisory Board to meet

    Newly revamped Airport Advisory Board to meet

Trending Stories

Slideshows

Suspect in killing of 2 officers arrested
KESQ via CNN Newsource

Suspect in killing of 2 officers arrested

Dow closes above 20,000 for first time
CNN

Dow closes above 20,000 for first time

Erin Andrews reveals she battled cancer
Rich Schultz /Getty Images

Erin Andrews reveals she battled cancer

Orioles, Trumbo reach 3-year, $37.5M deal
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Orioles, Trumbo reach 3-year, $37.5M deal

Bagwell, Raines, Rodriguez elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Getty Images

Bagwell, Raines, Rodriguez elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Jose Bautista reaches deal with Blue Jays
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Jose Bautista reaches deal with Blue Jays

Royals ink Duffy to five-year, $65 million deal
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Royals ink Duffy to five-year, $65 million deal

School employee corrects student's misspelling, gets fired
kmb43xgame/FreeImages.com

School employee corrects student's misspelling, gets fired

Rockies 3B Arenado agrees to 2-year, $29.5M deal
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Rockies 3B Arenado agrees to 2-year, $29.5M deal

Nationals, Bryce Harper reach $13.625M deal
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Nationals, Bryce Harper reach $13.625M deal

Cubs to visit White House on Monday
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Cubs to visit White House on Monday

Report: Phillips blocked potential trade to Braves
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Report: Phillips blocked potential trade to Braves

Crime Watch

Exclusive Stories

Featured Videos

  • Trumps, Pences have their first dance
     CNN Video

    Trumps, Pences have their first dance

  • Japan PM offers condolences to Americans
     POOL via CNN

    Japan PM offers condolences to Americans

  • Actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60
     CNN

    Actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60

  • Paladino on Obama: It's OK I don't like him
     Mario Tama/Getty Images

    Paladino on Obama: It's OK I don't like him

Winter Weather

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

     