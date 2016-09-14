In anticipation of August's total solar eclipse, the city of Columbia will be hosting two viewing events as well as a number of other activities structured around the event. The eclipse will last about 2 1/2 minutes, beginning at 1:12 p.m. on Aug. 21. The largest viewing event will be at Cosmo Park. People who attend will not only watch the event but will also be able to listen to live music and be involved in a number of activities on that day. True eclipse enthusiasts can experience the...