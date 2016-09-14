BREAKING NEWS

Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide, AG says

Top News Stories

City moves forward on park at Providence and Broadway

New City moves forward on park at Providence and Broadway

Before the building at Providence Road and Broadway comes down, the city's Parks and Recreation Department will need to remove asbestos and properly dispose of painted walls that have high levels of metal.

Read More »
Glasgow school district fires back after coroner inquest into teen's death

Updated Glasgow school district fires back after coroner inquest into teen's death

UPDATE 2/3: The Glasgow School District's attorney spoke with ABC17 News on Friday afternoon about the district's position on the coroner's inquest and called it "half-baked." "The coroner decided he was going to whack the district and he cherry picked the evidence," said Tom Mickes who added that he sat in on the entire hearing. District officials including the superintendent were not allowed to stay in the courtroom after they testified. The superintendent told ABC17 News this morning...

Read More »
August's solar eclipse to bring large crowd to Columbia

Updated August's solar eclipse to bring large crowd to Columbia

In anticipation of August's total solar eclipse, the city of Columbia will be hosting two viewing events as well as a number of other activities structured around the event. The eclipse will last about 2 1/2 minutes, beginning at 1:12 p.m. on Aug. 21. The largest viewing event will be at Cosmo Park. People who attend will not only watch the event but will also be able to listen to live music and be involved in a number of activities on that day.  True eclipse enthusiasts can experience the...

Read More »
Woman suspected of multiple home burglaries charged in Boone County

Woman suspected of multiple home burglaries charged in Boone County

A woman is now charged in connection to at least one home burglary in Boone County and is suspected of being involved in several others.

Read More »

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday, February 3 Evening Weather Video

    Friday, February 3 Evening Weather Video

More Local News

Top News Videos

  • Glasgow school district fires back after coroner inquest into teen's death

    Glasgow school district fires back after coroner inquest into teen's death

  • Students express concerns amid possible MU budget cuts

    Students express concerns amid possible MU budget cuts

  • August's solar eclipse to bring large crowd to Columbia

    August's solar eclipse to bring large crowd to Columbia

  • MU leaders brace for possible multimillion dollar loss

    MU leaders brace for possible multimillion dollar loss

Trending Stories

Super Bowl LI

49ers QB Kaepernick expected to opt out of deal
Harry How/Getty Images

49ers QB Kaepernick expected to opt out of deal

Cardinals coach Arians believes Palmer will return in 2017
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Cardinals coach Arians believes Palmer will return in 2017

Trial set for ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez in 2012 killings
Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Trial set for ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez in 2012 killings

Lady Gaga talks halftime show, inclusion
NFL Network via CNN

Lady Gaga talks halftime show, inclusion

Winning Super Bowl in Houston is tax-free bonus
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Winning Super Bowl in Houston is tax-free bonus

51 fascinating things to know about Super Bowl LI
Bob Levey/Getty Images

51 fascinating things to know about Super Bowl LI

Historic pairing: Brady, Belichick in 7th Super Bowl
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Historic pairing: Brady, Belichick in 7th Super Bowl

Super Bowl fun facts
iStock/halbergman

Super Bowl fun facts

Cardinals WR Fitzgerald will return in 2017
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Cardinals WR Fitzgerald will return in 2017

Ex-NFL K Brown on allegations of domestic violence: 'I never hit her'

Ex-NFL K Brown on allegations of domestic violence: 'I never hit her'

Roger Goodell: If I'm invited back to Foxborough, I'll come
CNN

Roger Goodell: If I'm invited back to Foxborough, I'll come

Inside the world of women's tackle football
CNNMoney

Inside the world of women's tackle football

Slideshows

Suspect in killing of 2 officers arrested
KESQ via CNN Newsource

Suspect in killing of 2 officers arrested

Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide, AG says
John Moore/Getty Images

New Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide, AG says

Cardinals, Martinez make 5-year, $51M deal official
Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Cardinals, Martinez make 5-year, $51M deal official

Russian man keeps lynx as pet
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Russian man keeps lynx as pet

Military dad surprises daughters after being away for a year
KSWB via CNN

Military dad surprises daughters after being away for a year

Casino magnate withdraws from Raiders' stadium deal
Ezra Shaw Getty Images

Casino magnate withdraws from Raiders' stadium deal

US home prices rise 5.3 percent
iStock/Andy Dean

US home prices rise 5.3 percent

Rick Perry approved as energy secretary by Senate panel

Rick Perry approved as energy secretary by Senate panel

NHL stars steadfast in competing at Olympics

NHL stars steadfast in competing at Olympics

Hacking costs Cardinals $2M, 2 draft picks
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Hacking costs Cardinals $2M, 2 draft picks

5 ways to have a healthy Super Bowl party
iStock/mstahlphoto

5 ways to have a healthy Super Bowl party

Thomas says Bonds, Clemens should be in Hall of Fame
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Thomas says Bonds, Clemens should be in Hall of Fame

Crime Watch

Exclusive Stories

Featured Videos

  • Raw video: FedEx employee shuts down flag burning protest
     IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN via CNN

    Raw video: FedEx employee shuts down flag burning protest

  • Man identified in decades-old murder mystery
     WMUR;NH Attorney General's Office; NH State Police via CNN

    Man identified in decades-old murder mystery

  • Trumps, Pences have their first dance
     CNN Video

    Trumps, Pences have their first dance

  • Japan PM offers condolences to Americans
     POOL via CNN

    Japan PM offers condolences to Americans

Winter Weather

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

     